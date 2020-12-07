Small businesses in Iowa City affected by COVID-19 can apply for a business grant

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Grant applications from small businesses in Iowa City are now being accepted due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Grants up to $15,000 (up to $10,000 for businesses without employees) are available.

Businesses eligible must meet federal requirements for retaining or hiring primarily low-moderate income employees. A microenterprise (small business owned by a low-moderate income person with four or fewer employees) may also qualify. Details and an application are available at the Iowa City Financial Assistance webpage.

A virtual information session for better understanding will be held through Zoom at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Click here if interested in registering.

Applications are due by 5 p.m., Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. For questions about the program, please contact ECICOG Administrator Harrison Freund at 319-289-0075 or email harrison.freund@ecicog.org.