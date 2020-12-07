Six-years in the making, ISU’s Akers scores on senior day

AMES (KWWL) – Landen Akers has never been the star in Jack Trice Stadium, but that doesn't mean he's not critical to the Cyclones success.

“I mean he's the epitome of what this program is about,” says ISU head coach Matt Campbell, He's part of the unbelievable glue that holds this team together.”

In high school, Akers made his mark, finding the end zone seven times in his senior year at Cedar Rapids Washington.

The opportunities at ISU, however, were limited. Akers watched the Cyclones find the endzone 260 times during a six-year stretch that included a gray-shirt and red-shirt year, none belonged to him.

Finally last Saturday against West Virginia, in his final time on the turf in Ames, his time came.

“Obviously, we were on the sideline when we heard the play call, and it was funny,” recalls Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy, “Like a bunch of the receivers and everybody around coach Scheelhouse were going crazy because they knew the Landon play was coming up.”

With Akers in motion from the two, Purdy put it right in the breadbasket for the senior's first touchdown, setting off the by far the biggest touchdown celebration of the year.

“That was one of my favorite scores for my whole career,” All-American tight end Charlie Kolar says, “I was running the corner on that play, I went to go jump on him, and he fell on the concrete, but it was incredible.”

Incredible in the fact the moment wasn't just special for Landen, but for everyone else that saw him toil for six long years for one big payoff.

“If you see the way our sideline celebrated and to see the way everyone celebrated, like that's a testament to Landen, and his character,” says Kolar.

“That guy is someone who doesn't always get the credit, but he deserves it man,” adds Purdy, “He's been through a lot, and I love him as a brother”