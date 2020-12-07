President-elect Joe Biden announces names for health team

(NBC) — President-elect Joe Biden has announced key nominations and appointments to his administration's health team.

Biden has nominated California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to be his health and human services secretary, Dr. Vivek Murthy to be Surgeon General and Dr. Anthony Fauci to be chief medical adviser to the president on COVID-19.

Separately, Biden picked a Harvard infectious disease expert, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, to head the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also chose Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith as COVID-19 equity task force chair, Jeff Zientsas as the coordinator of the COVID-19 response team and counselor to the president. Former White House and Pentagon senior advisor Natalie Quillian to serve as deputy coordinator of the COVID-19 response.