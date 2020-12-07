NYC man charged with harboring fugitive in trooper’s death

NEW YORK (AP) — A New York City man has been arrested on charges that he let a friend charged with shooting a Massachusetts state trooper stay with him and then lied when U.S. marshals arrived. The encounter resulted in a gunfight in which the fugitive was killed and two deputy U.S. marshals were injured. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan announced the arrest of 35-year-old Grant Grandison. They said Grandison let fugitive Andre Sterling stay in his apartment in the Wakefield neighborhood after the trooper was shot in the hand on Nov. 20 during a traffic stop. Authorities say Sterling arrived at Grandison’s apartment around Thanksgiving. Sterling was killed Friday in a gunfight that injured a deputy marshal in the leg and another in the arm and leg.