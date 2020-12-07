No. 16 UNC looks to knock off No. 3 Iowa

No. 16 North Carolina (3-1) vs. No. 3 Iowa (3-0)

Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa; Tuesday, 7:35 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa looks to give No. 16 North Carolina its ninth straight loss against ranked opponents. North Carolina’s last win vs a ranked opponent came against the then-No. 11 Oregon Ducks 78-74 on Nov. 29, 2019. Iowa remains No. 3 in the latest AP rankings following a win over Western Illinois last week.

YOUTH MOVEMENT: North Carolina has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Garrison Brooks, RJ Davis, Caleb Love and Day’Ron Sharpe have combined to account for 57 percent of all Tar Heels points this season.GIFTED GARZA: Luka Garza has connected on 62.5 percent of the eight 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 5 for 8 over the last three games. He’s also converted 80.8 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Iowa has scored 99.7 points per game and allowed 67 over a three-game home winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Iowa is ranked sixth in Division I with an average of 99.7 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com