NEW OVERNIGHT: Crash southeast of Des Moines kills woman and injures four others

WARREN COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Authorities are investigating a crash that killed a 41-year-old Newton woman and injured four others.

Iowa State Patrol said the crashed happened near 180th Avenue and Fulton Street in Palmyra on Sunday at 3:39 p.m.

According to authorities, a truck driven by a 17-year-old from Indianola failed to obey a stop sign, hitting an SUV, driven by Aaron Core, on its passenger side. Both cars went into the ditch.

A passenger in the SUV, Amanda Core, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four other people were hurt in the crash, including three minors, ages 5, 17 and 15 years old. They were all taken to a local hospital.

The minors' names are not beling released at this time.