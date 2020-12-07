New Los Angeles prosecutor ends cash bail for many offenses

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Incoming Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has been sworn in and immediately announced he will end cash bail for many offenses and reevaluate sentencing for thousands of cases. Gascón took the oath of office Monday and took aim at his predecessors in recent decades. He called Los Angeles “a poster child for the failed tough-on-crime approach.” Gascón is a former San Francisco district attorney and assistant Los Angeles police chief who has already drawn the ire of fellow prosecutors and members of the Los Angeles Police Department. His first major meeting upon winning his race was with Black Lives Matter organizers.