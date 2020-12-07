Skip to Content

Monday’s Scores

9:22 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Boyer Valley, Dunlap 68, West Monona 37

Clear Lake 56, Mason City 43

Humboldt 80, Ogden 35

Lewis Central 67, Red Oak 33

Norwalk 57, Winterset 46

Spencer 71, Emmetsburg 38

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

BCLUW, Conrad 64, Belle Plaine 28

Central Decatur, Leon 56, Lamoni 34

Clear Lake 65, Mason City 54

Creston 71, Grand View Christian 39

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 60, B-G-M 18

Iowa Falls-Alden 55, Nevada 41

Lewis Central 65, Red Oak 25

MFL-Mar-Mac 50, Edgewood-Colesburg 41

Martensdale-St. Marys 46, Colo-NESCO 35

Mediapolis 48, WACO, Wayland 38

North Mahaska, New Sharon 42, Oskaloosa 41

Pekin 33, Fort Madison 32

Pella Christian 53, PCM, Monroe 30

South Central Calhoun 73, Manson Northwest Webster 37

Spencer 53, Emmetsburg 41

Sumner-Fredericksburg 62, Charles City 35

West Central, Maynard 41, Kee, Lansing 38

Winterset 45, Norwalk 44

Woodbine 54, East Mills 44

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

