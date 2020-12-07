Local nonprofit collects 1000+ Christmas gifts for kids in need

DUBUQUE, Ia. (KWWL) ----- Nonprofit Resources Unite is bringing Christmas cheer to kids in need this year.

Generous donors have been signing up to sponsor Christmas gifts for needing families. Lately, they have has been busy processing, sorting and gift-wrapping thousands of those packages.

On Monday, the presents were spilling into the halls at the Resources Unite office. Staff say over a thousand kids are benefitting in Dubuque this year.

"Our Christmas program is a little unique, it's not just about signing up. It's about getting to know the family, understand the position they're in as to why they need help this Christmas. And then learn the two needs and the two wants of each child," Josh Jasper, director of Resources Unite.

Staff say they're seeing an increased need in 2020. Many of those utilizing the services are folks Jasper describes as "middle class:" teachers, social workers, and scores of other professions now turning to them.

The nonprofit does other charitable work year-round, helping with rent and utility assistance. Jasper says a recent mobile food pantry distributed 5,000 pounds of food.

The Resources Unite office says it is not signing up new families to participate, but donations are welcomed.