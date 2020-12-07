Linn-Mar schools will return to hybrid learning next week

MARION, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Linn-Mar Community School District announced a return to hybrid instruction next week.

From Dec. 14-22, students across the district will return to a schedule alternating between in-person and remote learning.

The district cites the decline in COVID-19 numbers in Linn County and an increase in staffing as reasons to return to the hybrid system.

The school board will also meet on Monday to discuss plans for after the holiday break, which they will communicate to families and staff.

Starting next week breakfast and lunch will be served at the regular hours. Grab and Go Lunches for online-only students will return to Linn Grove, Novak, and Westfield elementary schools.

High school sports and activities will also resume for this time period.

Any family with household COVID-19 cases should contact their school nurse before returning.