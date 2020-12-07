Lawyers seek bail for British socialite and ex-Epstein pal

NEW YORK (AP) — A lawyer for the onetime girlfriend of Jeffrey Epstein says her client has lost weight and hair as she suffers under onerous jail conditions imposed in part because Epstein killed himself last year in a federal lockup. The claims Monday by defense attorney Bobbi Sternheim were made on Ghislaine Maxwell’s behalf after lawyers for the Metropolitan Detention Center’s warden in Brooklyn defended conditions at the facility. Maxwell has been held since her July arrest on charges that she procured teenage girls for Epstein to abuse in the mid-1990s. The British socialite has pleaded not guilty and is preparing for a trial next July as she again seeks bail. Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan federal jail in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.