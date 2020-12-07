Iowa DHS reports first resident COVID-19 death

(KWWL) -- A resident of one of Iowa's six Department of Human Services facilities has died from COVID-19 complications.

An update from DHS says this is the first resident to die from COVID-19 complications. The department says the specific day the resident died or which facility they were living in will not be revealed "to protect the identity of the clients served and respect the wishes of grieving families," the statement says.

DHS operates six state facilities, the Independence Mental Health Institute, the Boys State Training School in Eldora, the Glenwood Resource Center, the Cherokee Mental Health Institute, the Civil Commitment Unit for Sexual Offenders in Cherokee, and the Woodward Resource Center.

DHS confirmed its first positive case on May 1 at the Woodward Resource Center. As of 5 p.m. Monday, 259 residents and 421 staff members at DHS facilities had tested positive for COVID-19. Of those, 238 residents and 385 staff members have recovered.

More information on COVID-19 in Iowa DHS facilities can be found here: