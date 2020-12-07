Hawkeye Community College cancels spring break, spring semester delayed one week

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) — A news release from Hawkeye Community College announced that they will start their spring semester one week later on Jan. 19, 2021.

The school is also canceling spring break, and the semester will end as scheduled on May 12, 2021.

“We are balancing the health and safety of our students, employees, and community with our commitment to provide quality education,” Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College, said. “We believe these changes will allow students to complete their coursework and make academic progress toward earning their credentials.”

Lecture-based courses will be online for the first eight weeks of the semester. Career and technical programs and labs will be held in-person.