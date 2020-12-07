HALL ON THE WALL: An elf in Waterloo is helping local businesses get the word out about shopping local this holiday season

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Experience Waterloo has an elf helper to get people to shop local and shop small leading up to the holiday.

A take on "Elf on the Shelf," but this particular elf is doing more than just making sure you're being nice, and not naughty.

Each day in December the Experience Waterloo Facebook and Instagram pages feature a different local businesses. With it, the posts include a goofy picture of Tavis Hall as the "Hall on the Wall" elf, and a discount, or special offer, on items unique to each business.

“It’s really cool for us, really it’s an honor for us to be able to come out, maybe dress a little goofy, but hopefully she’d some light on some really serious work that these folks do," Executive Director of Experience Waterloo Tavis Hall said, "This is economic development in its truest form. It’s mom and pop shops that put blood sweat and tears into making this thing successful, and if we can have a little fun in highlighting that, all the better.”

This is the first holiday season that the organization has been involved in a campaign such as this one.

Many businesses have closed, or scaled back on their hours of operation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hall hopes that this campaign helps drive up traffic, and keep them open.

“I hope that we are able to hold onto the small businesses that we have in the area and that they can make it through and I really want to encourage everyone to support small businesses," Waterloo Bicycle Works Owner Jessica Young said.

The bicycle shop is one of the businesses that has partnered with Experience Waterloo, and will be featured on their social media pages.

Shopping small and local this year is more important than ever before.

This "Hall on the Wall" elf says he is happy to help these businesses and bring smiles to people's faces.

“It really is an opportunity to sort of breakthrough some of the other noise on social media. Have some fun. And hopefully spread a little Christmas spirit," Hall said.

After one week of this initiative, Experience Waterloo says they have businesses lines up for the rest of the campaign and will no longer accept any other businesses. However, they are looking into other ways to support local businesses following the holiday season.