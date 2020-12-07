German industrial production beats forecasts for October

BERLIN (AP) — Official data show that industrial production in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, was up 3.2% in October compared with the previous month. It was the second set of figures for October to beat economists’ expectations. The Economy Ministry said Monday that the sixth consecutive monthly rise in production was fueled in part by a large increase in the important auto sector. Economists had expected a 1.6% gain. The figures point at least to a promising start to the fourth quarter. However, sharp rises in coronavirus infections led to partial shutdowns in Germany and elsewhere in Europe in November.