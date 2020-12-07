Frasers mulls last-minute rescue of UK store chain Debenhams

LONDON (AP) — Frasers Group, the British department store chain run by billionaire Mike Ashley, says it is in negotiations about a potential rescue of Debenhams that could safeguard some of the 12,000 jobs at risk. However, Frasers warned Monday that that unless talks can be concluded quickly, it may not be able to save the 242-year-old company which is in the process of being wound down. Last week, the administrators running Debenhams said it had no option but to start the process of closing the company for good after JD Sports decided not to make an offer. It came a day after Arcadia Group, the retail empire of Ashley’s rival Philip Green, went into administration, a type of bankruptcy protection.