UPDATE: No one injured in Grundy Center day care fire

GRUNDY CENTER, Iowa (KWWL) -- No one is hurt after a morning fire at the day care center, 'Bottles two Backpacks.'

Authorities said they got the call around 4:30. When they arrived on scene, they only saw smoke.

But once they got inside the day care, Grundy Center Fire Chief Nate Cappel said they saw flames coming from the wall.

Cappel said the fire is now under control. No one was inside the building at the time.

Fire officials are still unsure of the cause, however, they believe it's electrical.

