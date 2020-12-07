Federal officials hear arguments on Enbridge pipeline tunnel

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Supporters and opponents of a proposed oil pipeline tunnel beneath a Great Lakes channel are making their case to federal officials. The Army Corps of Engineers hosted an online public hearing Monday on Enbridge’s application for a permit. The $500 million tunnel would house the underwater portion of Line 5, which carries oil between Superior, Wisconsin, and Sarnia, Ontario. It would replace twin pipes that now run along the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac, which connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. The Corps says it will accept written comments through Dec. 17.