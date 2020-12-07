Experience Waterloo creates ‘Savings Passport’ to help Black-owned businesses during the pandemic

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - It's no secret small businesses have suffered greatly from COVID-19. Therefore, in response, Experience Waterloo decided to create an opportunity for Black-owned businesses to stay standing tall.

They call it "Black Capitol Iowa," a digital savings passport that anyone can use. By logging on you can sign up, download the passport, and find where you can save in your city.

Each store offering their own discounts and prizes, Experience Waterloo's Executive Director, Tavis Hall, hopes this lets African-American owners know they have their backs.

"If we can do our part even if it's a small part, to help amplify their message," Hall said, "residents can help do their part by coming in, shopping local, grabbing some take out, whatever folks can do to help support right now especially is incredibly important."

Although making its start in Waterloo, Hall also wants folks to know this opportunity expands across the Hawkeye state.

"There's over 125,000 black folks that call Iowa home, and so this is our opportunity to reach out to those folks," Hall said.

Although set for a year, Hall said if the need is still great, the passport will continue on.

