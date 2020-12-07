Des Moines police seeking help ID’ing pedestrian killed

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police in Des Moines are asking the public’s help in identifying a pedestrian killed in a hit-and-run last month. Police say they have been unable to identify the man, who was not carrying ID when he was found critically injured in the street the night of Nov. 26. Police say he had been hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. The man later died from his injuries at a hospital, and a 22-year-old man suspected of being the hit-and-run driver was later arrested and charged in the case. Police say the victim was white and in his 60s and was about 5-foot-8 and 150 pounds.