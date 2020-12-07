Dec. 7: Iowa reports 913 new cases, 35 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 913 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Sunday to 10 a.m. Monday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 244,844.

The state's website says that of the 244,844 people who have tested positive, 160,835 have recovered. This is 1,841 more recoveries than what the state reported Sunday.

The state is reporting 35 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,717.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (160,835) and the number of deaths (2,717) from the total number of cases (244,844) shows there are currently 81,292 active positive cases in the state.

There were 94 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 898, which is down from 918. Of those hospitalizations, 200 are in the ICU (up from 195 yesterday) and 120 are on ventilators (down from 122 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 2,392 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,251,391 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (913 positive tests divided by 2,392 tests given) is 38.2 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 63 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 12,192 cases in the county (11,433 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 759 Serology positive cases). There have been 77 more recoveries since Sunday, leaving a total of 7,919 recoveries. There were three additional deaths, leaving a total of 152 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.8 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County COVID-19 dashboard has not updated since Thursday. These are the numbers from Thursday morning:

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 51 new cases since 10 a.m. Sunday, leaving a total of 15,099 cases. There is a total of 9,117 recoveries. KWWL is planning to reach out to Linn County Public Health to clarify the surge in recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 210 deaths. There are 66 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.6 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 28 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 10,019 reported cases. There have been 125 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,279 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving the total at 41 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Monday, there are 28 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Sunday. This brings the total to 9,664 reported cases. There were 80 more recoveries reported for a total of 7,031. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 101 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.0 percent.

