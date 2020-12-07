Congo president ends coalition amid political deadlocks

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo’s president has announced an end to the coalition between his party and that of former president Joseph Kabila. President Felix Tshisekedi said that he will build a new coalition that will have a majority of seats in the national assembly. He announced the decision to scrap the alliance with Kabila’s party after months of political deadlock. Kabila’s supporters make up a majority in Congo’s legislature, which Tshisekedi threatened to dissolve if the crisis persisted. Tshisekedi said that in recent months there have been disputes on issues affecting Congo’s security, organization of elections, independence of the judiciary, and management of the sprawling country’s territory.