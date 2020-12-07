Collins Aerospace laying off workers in Decorah, Bellevue

(KWWL) -- Collins Aerospace announced 65 workers will be laid off at its plants in Decorah and Bellevue, the second round of lay offs in Iowa in recent months.

Company spokeswoman Pam Tvrdy-Cleary confirmed the company will cut 29 positions in Decorah and 36 positions in Bellevue, both effective January 2.

"The unprecedented impact of COVID-19 has significantly reduced production volumes in commercial aviation and caused us to align our business operations with current demand," Tvrdy-Cleary said in a statement. "Impacted employees will receive a separation payment, transition payment, and continuation of benefits, in addition to outplacement services to support impacted employees through the transition."

The volume of daily U.S. airline passengers is still less than half of what it was in 2019. On Sunday, the Transportation Security Administration reported about 837,000 people flew in the United States. That's down from nearly 2.3 million passengers on the same day last year. Numbers have rebounded from the lowest point of 87,534 flyers on April 14.

The latest round of lay offs comes after Collins Aerospace announced lay offs at the end of July. The company later revealed 72 positions were cut from its Cedar Rapids plant at the beginning of September. Collins Aerospace's parent company, Raytheon Technologies also announced in September plans to cut more than 15,000 jobs.