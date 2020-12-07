World shares mixed as investors eye vaccines, China-US woes

Shares fell in Europe after a mixed day of trading in Asia following a report that the U.S. is preparing to slap sanctions on a dozen more Chinese officials, ratcheting up tensions with Beijing. That news coincided with data showing China logged a record high $75 billion trade surplus in November. Strong growth in exports is good news for the world economy but could add to China-U.S. tensions. Stocks hit record highs on Wall Street on Friday as traders took a discouraging jobs report as a sign that Congress may finally move on delivering more aid for the pandemic-stricken economy.