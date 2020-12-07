Arrest after break-in at Tom Brady-Gisele Bundchen mansion

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Police have arrested a man they say broke into a suburban Boston mansion owned by Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen and made himself comfortable on a couch. Police in Brookline responded early Monday after a security company reported alarms had gone off in the house. They reported seeing an intruder on a security camera. Police say a homeless man was found lying on a couch in the basement. No one was home. The former New England Patriot and his family moved to Florida after he signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the offseason. The suspect faces charges of trespassing and breaking and entering.