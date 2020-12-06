Woman shot at state capitol Sunday, possibly caused by political rally

DES MOINES (KWWL) - The Iowa State Patrol says a woman was shot on the grounds of the Iowa state capitol Sunday afternoon. Authorities say the woman is expected to survive and there is no active threat to the public.

Investigators say there was a "rally of some kind" at the capitol around the time of the shooting but aren't sure yet if it was related.

In a Sunday night press release, the Iowa Department of Public Safety says the woman was transported to a local hospital and there will be new information released Monday morning.

Sgt. Alex Dinkla with IDPS says no one was under arrest because of the incident at this time.