Waterloo police arrest suspect following overnight shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - Waterloo Police have located and arrested a suspect following a shooting early Sunday morning.

Authorities were called to the 500 block of Dane Street after receiving multiple calls of shots fired.

Minutes later, officials arrived on the scene and located shell casings in the immediate area.

After speaking with witnesses, police discovered the suspect's vehicle. Officials arrested Nicholas Robert Campbell-Scott shortly after they located his car.

Campbell-Scott is charged with two felonies and one misdemeanor, including possessing a firearm by felon and intimating with a dangerous weapon.

Officials said a car sustained gunfire damage, but no injuries were reported.