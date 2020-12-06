Uruguay’s 1st socialist president, Tabaré Vázquez, dies

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Uruguay’s first socialist president,Tabaré Vásquez has died of cancer. It’s a disease the physician turned politician dedicated much of his life to fighting. Center-right President Luis Lacalle Pou says his former political opponent “faced his final battle with courage and serenity” and declared three days of mourning. Vazquez shook Uruguayan politics when he first became president in 2005, peacefully ending 170 years of two-party dominance. His Broad Front coalition included socialists, Christian Democrats, Communists and former guerrillas. He promised changes that would “shake the roots of the trees.” But he governed as a relatively cautious moderate. Highly popular, he later won a second term.