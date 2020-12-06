TRACKING: Some clouds and cooler temps

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies for today. Another system will be dropping south, just east of Dubuque later on this afternoon and evening. We’re not expecting any precipitation from this system, other than reinforced cloud cover. Thicker cloud cover will likely be over our eastern counties, and some of our western counties may see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will be a few degrees cooler today and only in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds will be at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies linger through the overnight hours. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Monday: We start the work week with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. There will be a light wind and high temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies for Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the 20s.

Tuesday: Temperatures start to climb Tuesday. We’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday still looks to be the warmest day of the week, with most of every Eastern Iowa town reaching the mid 50s. I wouldn’t be surprised if some of our far southern counties saw temperatures near 60 degrees.