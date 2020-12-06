TRACKING: Cloud cover to start the week, pleasant after that

This Evening: We have gotten lucky and have missed out on most of the cloud cover to our west today. Therefore, the sunshine has brought temperatures to the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: The trickiest part of the short term forecast is the cloud cover. It is expected to move into eastern Iowa tonight to give us mostly cloudy skies. This should keep our lows in the mid 20s with a light northwest wind.

Monday: Clouds will look to hang around for Monday, trying to ruin our streak of nice weather. If this happens, highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, possibly with some low 40s. Sunshine may make a late appearance. Winds will be light and variable.

For Monday night, clouds will try to dissipate with lows in the low to mid 20s. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Expect partly cloudy skies with highs surging to the low and mid 40s. Winds will be in from the southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

Wednesday: This will be the nicest day of the week. Absolutely gorgeous. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s with mostly sunny skies and a west wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday: Clouds will increase as the mild air lingers with highs in the upper 40s. Lows will drop to the mid 30s for Thursday night as rain will overspread the area.

Friday/Weekend: We look to remain on the warm side of the system as the details are becoming a little more clear for pattern change. This will likely give us rain showers for Friday with highs in the mid 40s and a breezy southeast wind. As the system gets on the other side of us, temps will cool to the low 30s Friday night with highs in the mid 30s for Saturday. We will see rain transitioning to rain and snow over that time. The system moves out Saturday. Sunday will be cool, mostly cloudy, and blustery with highs in the low 30s.

Next Week: The cool air will remain with highs in the 30s. Lows will dip to the teens and 20s. Monday looks dry with another potential round of a wintry mix by midweek.

