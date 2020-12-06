Southwest China city cracks down after deaths of 23 miners

BEIJING (AP) — China’s southwestern megacity of Chongqing has ordered a crackdown on breaches of mine safety following last week’s deaths of 23 workers in one of the country’s worst recent mining disasters.State media say officials were called to a video conference Sunday and told to undertake thorough reforms after the deaths at the Diaoshuidong mine, which was caused by the buildup of deadly levels of carbon monoxide in the shaft. There have been no reports of arrests, although a full investigation has been launched into Friday’s disaster. One miner was rescued from the mine, where the death toll had originally been put at at least 18.