Relief funding brings hope to Iowa’s struggling Arts and Culture Industry

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL)- Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in the spring, Iowa's arts and culture industry has been hard-hit.

There have been few live shows, and many are not visiting museums these days.

"Theater venues were one of the first things to close, and they are going to be the last thing to reopen fully," John Luzaich said, General Manager of the Cedar Falls Community Theater at the Oster Regent.

The industry employs more than 42,000 people across the Hawkeye State. A recent survey by American for the Arts found the industry has lost hundreds of jobs and millions of dollars since March.

"It's not been easy," Luzaich said. "From March through the end of the year, we will have lost somewhere in the neighborhood of $150,000."

While some businesses have switched to alternative models like takeout at restaurants, Luzaich said theaters couldn't do that because what they do is all about creating an experience.

Most of the theaters' planned events were re-scheduled, some canceled entirely.

But the theater hasn't been entirely empty. There have been several stage play readings, and photo and film shoots. The UNI Orchesis Dance Company has also used it for practices. In all cases, the events were capped at 40 to 50 people.

"Only having 40 to 50 is really not a good thing," Luzaich said. "Having a 10% capacity in our 462-seat venue is not a very good sustainable business model in the long run."

There is help on the horizon. On Wednesday, the state rolled out a new plan to use $7 million in CARES Act funding to help the starving industry.

The statewide grant program will provide short-term relief to arts venues, cultural organizations, and creative workers who have lost significant business or income due to the pandemic.

"Art, history, culture, and creativity are vital to Iowa communities and further promote our overall quality of life," Governor Reynolds said in a statement. "Right now, many cultural venues are financially at risk, and this program will provide new resources to help them adapt their operations, maintain jobs, and re-open safely as we return to a new normal."

The program will provide relief grants ranging from $1,000 to $250,000 for arts and cultural organizations struggling to make up for reduced admissions, ticket sales, and other revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The program will also provide relief grants for eligible Iowa artists experiencing financial hardship and who can demonstrate lost revenue and/or increased expenditures due to the ongoing public health emergency.

Among other things, the grants can be used to help offset lost revenue, pay employees, and for expenses associated with re-opening.

"One of the big things with this program is they are going to help pay for lost revenue from canceled events," Luzaich said. "It's not just to help pay for salaries or help pay for utility bills."

The next big production at the Oster Regent is scheduled to be "Mama Mia" in June. Since March, Luzaich said they spent nearly $10,000 on safety measures to help customers feel comfortable when the theater can fully re-open.

They added touchless soap and towel dispensers in the bathrooms and hand sanitizing stations around the building. They also bought an expensive electrostatic sprayer to clean and disinfect the theater effectively.

The theater has been heavily disinfected before each of the practices or rehearsals held at the Oster Regent.

"When we do fully re-open, we are going to be ready for people," Luzaich said.

Grant applications and a full list of eligibility requirements can be found here.