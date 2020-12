AMES (KWWL) -- Ashley Joens kept up her prolific early season scoring continued. It wasn't enough however as Iowa State fell to South Carolina 83-65 on Sunday afternoon.

Joens tallied 32 points in the loss. The Cyclone junior currently leads the country, averaging better than 31 points through four games.

Zia Cooke scored 19 to lead the Gamecocks who never trailed in the game.