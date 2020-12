WICHITA, Kan. (KWWL) -- Megan Maahs hit a runner in the final seconds as UNI outlasted Wichita State 93-91 in overtime. The Panthers handed the Shockers their first loss of the season.

Maahs scored six of her 17 points after regulation, including the Panthers' final two buckets of the game. Bre Gunnels led UNI with a career high 18 points as five Panthers finished in double digits.

Asia Strong scored 22 to lead Wichita State.