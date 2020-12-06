How often do we see 60 degrees in December?

With a warm up on the way next week and temperatures expected to be at least near the mid 50s for most, now is the best time to see if 60 degrees or higher is feasible in Eastern Iowa.

Going all the way back to the start of weather record keeping (1895), Waterloo has achieved a temperature of 60 degrees or more in December 30 times. The highest observed December temperature sits at about 67 degrees. Waterloo has actually achieved this temperature three times, with the most recent occurring on December 3, 2012. The record for the most 60 degree or more days in the last month of the year is 5 days in 1998.

Some of our southern counties could see high temperatures near 60 degrees this upcoming Wednesday. It'll be interesting to see if we can add another day to this list.