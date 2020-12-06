Earliest sunset time

It is always strange this time of the year when the sun sets around 4:30 PM and it gets dark so early in the evening. If you are like me and prefer more sunshine during the day and especially evening, I have some good news!

We are currently in the midst of our earliest sunset of the year at about 4:36 PM. We started having sunsets at 4:36 PM around December 2nd and will continue to have them until December 13th. After that, our sunsets will get later and later in the evening, starting slowly at first and then ramping up as we approach spring.

While our sunsets are not getting any earlier, or sunrises are still getting later ever so slightly, up until about January 1st when they level off and then start to get earlier January 6th.

Our overall day length is still inching down until the winter solstice on December 21. After that, our days start getting longer, again, slowly at first, and then more quickly by spring. This is because the positive change in sunset times will be able to offset our negative sunrise changes until the 6th of January when both the sunrise and sunset will see a positive change from the day before.