Dec. 6: 1,869 new cases, 1,966 more recoveries, 17 deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,869 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 243,931.

The state's website says that of the 243,931 people who have tested positive, 158,994 have recovered. This is 1,966 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state is reporting 17 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,682.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (158,994) and the number of deaths (2,682) from the total number of cases (243,931) shows there are currently 82,255 active positive cases in the state.

There were 141 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 918, which is down from 960. Of those hospitalizations, 195 are in the ICU (down from 204 yesterday) and 122 are on ventilators (up from 117 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 5,408 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,248,999 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,869 positive tests divided by 5,408 tests given) is 34.6 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 158 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 12,129 cases in the county (11,373 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 756 Serology positive cases). There have been 242 more recoveries since Saturday, leaving a total of 7,842 recoveries. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 149 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.5 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County COVID-19 dashboard has not updated since Thursday. These are the numbers from Thursday morning:

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 71 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday, leaving a total of 15,048 cases. There have been 17 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,659 recoveries. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 210 deaths. There are 66 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.8 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 40 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 9,991 reported cases. There have been 108 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,154 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 41 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 58 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 9,636 reported cases. There were 65 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,951. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 100 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.4 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Saturday here.