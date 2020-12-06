Coronavirus cases in the U.S. top 1 million in first five days of December

(CNN) — The U.S. has reached another grim milestone — COVID-19 cases topping one million in the first five days of December.

It comes ahead of an expected surge in cases following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Across the country, the number of people hospitalized topped 100,000 for a fourth straight day.

"I think sometimes when you hear those statistics like that, you become numb to what those numbers mean," Dr. Shirley Xie, Associate Director of Hospital Medicine, Hennepin Healthcare, said. "But for us, you know, the people taking care of these patients, every single number is somebody we have to look at and say sorry there's nothing more we can do for you and it's just another family we have to call and tell them, I'm sorry your loved ones are going to die."

Cases are rising across the country — at least four states reported record numbers of new cases on Saturday.

In California, some 33 million people will be under some sort of mandated government lockdown by Sunday night.

Restrictions implemented as ICU bed capacity dipped below the 15 percent threshold set by governor Gavin Newsom.

Those lockdowns expected to last at least three weeks.

"The trend lines we're seeing now are really disastrous …they're just heading straight up in terms of the number of cases, the number of hospitalizations," Dr. Robert Wachter, Chairman, Dept. of Medicine at Univ. of California San Francisco, said. "So it really is time for us to pull back on the activity and see if we can turn this thing around before hospitals get overwhelmed. If they get overwhelmed, patients are going to get harmed and die because we simply will not have the ability to take care of them the way we want."

Officials in Colorado are warning of a dangerous December. With 1 in 40 Coloradans already infected with the coronavirus, and this is before the vast majority of Thanksgiving cases have even come in.

As the number of cases and deaths escalate, so does the pressure being put on the medical system and those working to save lives.

"Our hospitals are filling up, and our workers are getting sick," Dr. Megan Ranney, CNN medical analyst, said. "Our floors are short on techs, on respiratory therapists, on nurses. We are on the verge of being in a crisis state."

With holiday preparations already underway and expected to ramp up in the coming weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had a simple plea Saturday, urging people on Twitter to "just wear the mask."