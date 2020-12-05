TRACKING: Few flurries tonight, warm week ahead

This Evening: Hope you had a great start to your weekend as it was another beautiful day. We saw a batch of cloud cover move overhead for the afternoon and is now trying to move out to our east. This will give us sunshine for a couple of hours and some clear skies to kick off the evening.

Tonight: Clear skies will become mostly cloudy as another batch of clouds moves in from the north. These clouds are currently producing some light snow showers and flurries in Minnesota and as they move in tonight, might do the same for us. No accumulations of snow are expected. Lows will be in the mid 20s with a light northwest wind.

Sunday: We will be in and out of the cloud cover with partly cloudy skies. With a north northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph, temperatures should be a little cooler as we top out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

Partly cloudy skies remain for Sunday night with lows in the mid 20s and a light and variable wind.

Monday through Thursday: The quiet and mild weather continues with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will push into the mid 40s at least for Monday and Tuesday and will be in the mid 50s for Wednesday, upper 40s for Thursday with lows warming as high as the low 30s.

Next Storm Potential: A system will arrive Friday to give us a chance for rain and snow through Saturday. Winds will pick up as temperatures cool to the 30s for highs and 20s for lows. The timing and placement of this system is still very uncertain, so stay tuned for updates.