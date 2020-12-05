TRACKING: A mild Saturday

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies for our Saturday. Temperatures will be nice, mild, and in the mid 40s. Winds will be calm. This will be a great day for any outdoor yard work or activity you’d like to do.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies for our overnight tonight. Low temperatures will be in the upper teens to low 20s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies remain for Sunday, as a system exits Eastern Iowa. The atmosphere will be too dry, so we’re not expecting any precipitation out of it. Temperatures will be a bit cooler though and in the upper 30s to low 40s. Northwest winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear skies for Sunday night. Low temperatures will be in the mid 20s.

Monday: Mostly sunny to start the work week, with high temperatures in the low 40s.

Most of the work week remains dry, with the warmest day being Wednesday. Expect highs for that day to be in the 50s.