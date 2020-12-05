Tens of thousands rally in Armenia demanding PMs resignation

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Tens of thousands of opposition supporters have marched across Armenia’s capital to push for the resignation of the nation’s prime minister over his handling of the conflict with Azerbaijan over Nagorno-Karabakh. In six weeks of fierce fighting that ended with a Russia-brokered peace deal on Nov. 10, the Azerbaijani army reclaimed lands that Armenian forces held for more than a quarter-century. Armenia’s opposition parties warned Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan there would be civil disobedience if he does not resign by noon on Tuesday. Pashinyan has defended the peace agreement as a painful but necessary move. More than 20,000 protesters rallied in Yerevan on Saturday and then marched to the prime minister’s official residence.