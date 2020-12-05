Suspect arrested after shots fired incident in Anamosa

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KWWL) - Anamosa police officers have made an arrest after a shots fired incident Friday afternoon.

Police arrested 23-year-old Seth Sweet for Reckless Use of a Firearm and Interference with Official Acts Friday night.

Police announced the arrest on Facebook.

Police responded to East Main Street for a report of shots fired behind some businesses around 2:15 p.m. on Friday. Police did not find any injuries associated with the incident.

A suspect was caught at the scene and the case remains under investigation.