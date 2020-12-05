No. 12 Iowa State, No. 13 Oklahoma set for Big 12 title game
The Big 12 championship game matchup is set between No. 12 Iowa State and No. 13 Oklahoma. Iowa State clinched a spot in its first title game and the best conference record in the regular season with a 42-6 home win over West Virginia. The five-time defending Big 12 champion Sooners later beat Baylor 27-14. The title game is Dec. 19 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Oklahoma has won six games in a row since a 37-30 loss at Iowa State on Oct. 3. Iowa State has finished its regular season. Oklahoma has a game left, but holds all tiebreakers over Oklahoma State and Texas.