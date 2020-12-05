“Fill the Box”: How one man rallies donations for Toys for Tots one step at a time

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL)- As the holiday season quickly approaches, it is crunch time for volunteers at Toys for Tots. This weekend is the last days for the group to collect donations before distributing them later this month.

Toys for Tots provides toys to less fortunate children during the holiday season.

In hopes of getting the word out, the Iowa City chapter got a little help from runner Rik Zortman Saturday.

Zortman donned an elf costume and ran just under six miles Saturday morning. The route he ran spelled out "Fill The Box," the slogan for Toys for Tots.

Zortman's route through Iowa City Saturday morning.

"I wanted to spread the word that Toys for Tots needs help and needs gifts," he said. "They have over 1,000 different applications for kids that need toys during the holiday season."

Zortman has been spelling out names on his runs for years. Often it has been for kids fighting cancer. To date, he has done 1,176. He is planning to do his 1200th later this month.

"It's something I like to do because it is in memory of my son Armstrong who passed away at the age of three from brain cancer," he said.

Saturday's run was the 500th Zortman has done in Iowa City. To celebrate, he ran around Iowa City dressed as an elf, spreading holiday cheer and encouraged the community to drop toys in donation boxes.

Johnson County Toys for Tots coordinator Marcia McKeag said the COVID-19 pandemic has created plenty of challenges for the group's annual mission.

"A lot of businesses working remotely still," McKaeg said. "So the traditional local community collections seem lower than they have in the past."

The group has adapted to the times and created a virtual wishlist on Amazon.

"That has actually worked really well for us," McKaeg said.

The group has limited the number of volunteers and allowed more time to get everything done.

In Johnson County, McKaeg said the donations so far have received fewer donations for kids between the ages of six and 13 than in years past. She is not sure why that is the case but said they are hoping to get more.

If you are considering donating, she said Legos and sports equipment are two good options.