Facebook to remove debunked claims about coronavirus vaccines

(CNN) Facebook will begin removing false claims about coronavirus vaccines. 

The company said in a blog post Thursday that the move is an extension of its coronavirus misinformation policy. 

Facebook said it will remove any false information about the safety, efficacy, ingredients, or side effects of the vaccines. 

It will also remove conspiracy theories that have been debunked by public health experts. 

Facebook said rollout of the enforcement will happen gradually. 

