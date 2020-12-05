Eight years ago, the bodies of Elizabeth and Lyric were found

(KWWL) — It's been eight long years since the bodies of Lyric Cook-Morrissey and Elizabeth Collins were found.

The two Eastern Iowa girls went for a bike ride on July 13, 2012 in Evansdale and never returned home.

They went missing near Meyers Lake, where their bikes were found.

The next day, volunteers joined investigators to comb the areas around Meyers Lake, the Cedar River, and other parts of Evansdale.

Investigators said they would drain the lake and send in FBI divers.

Once the lake was drained, investigators said they found evidence, leading them to believe the girls had been kidnapped. The case was then re-classified as an abduction.

A few months later, Eastern Iowan hunters found the bodies of Lyric and Elizabeth at the Seven Bridges Wildlife Area in Bremer County, just 20 miles north of Meyers Lake.

The Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons responsible for the disappearance of Lyric and Elizabeth.

Anyone with information can should call the Evansdale Police.