Dec. 5: Iowa reports 2,369 new cases, 62 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,369 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 242,062.

The state's website says that of the 242,062 people who have tested positive, 157,028 have recovered. This is 4,697 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state is reporting 62 additional deaths within this time frame, bringing the state's death toll to 2,665. There have been 216 deaths reported within the past 72 hours.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (157,028) and the number of deaths (2,665) from the total number of cases (242,062) shows there are currently 82,369 active positive cases in the state.

There were 131 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 960, which is down from 1,000. Of those hospitalizations, 204 are in the ICU (down from 209 yesterday) and 117 are on ventilators (down from 128 yesterday).

In Iowa, there were 6,421 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,243,591 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,369 positive tests divided by 6,421 tests given) is 36.9 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 81 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 11,971 cases in the county (11,297 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 755 Serology positive cases). There have been 268 more recoveries since Friday, leaving a total of 7,600 recoveries. There were eight additional deaths, leaving a total of 147 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 13.7 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The Linn County COVID-19 dashboard has not updated since Thursday. These are the numbers from Thursday morning:

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 244 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 14,977 cases. There have been 23 more recoveries, leaving a total of 6,642 recoveries. There were 17 additional deaths, leaving a total of 210 deaths. There are 66 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.2 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 70 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 9,951 reported cases. There have been 149 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 7,046 recoveries. There was one additional death, leaving the total at 40 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 77 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 9,578 reported cases. There were 171 more recoveries reported for a total of 6,886. There was one additional death, leaving a total of 100 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 14.4 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Friday here.