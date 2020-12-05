Catch a glimpse of the Starlink satellites

Last night, there was a buzz about the sighting of Starlink satellites gracing the skies in a row. We have wrote about these before and these sightings will continue to happen. Another opportunity may come in about an hour, just after the sun goes down.

Look to the south southwest sky as they move towards the southeastern sky at their highest point. They should exit our view in the east northeast sky. There should be about 60 if I am reading the chart correctly. They should initially appear around 5:26 PM and move away by 6:13 PM. It looks like they will be about 40° above the horizon.

You can use these links to track them in the future:

Link 1

Link 2