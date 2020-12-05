Can Woolly Bears Predict the Weather?

Woolly Bears are the caterpillar stage of the Isabella Tiger Moth. They have black on both ends and a red or rust color in the middle. These creatures are only found in Southern Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Isabella Tiger Moth photo: https://www.almanac.com/woolly-bear-caterpillars-and-weather-prediction#

These caterpillars can be spotted twice a year, in the fall and spring. Most are noticed in the late fall, as they head to shelter for the winter. They spend the cold months hibernating in the larva stage and will form a cocoon in the spring. Following just two weeks after the cocoon stage, a orange-yellow moth forms.

What the Woolly Bears are most known for is the weather prediction folklore that surrounds them. Legend has it that if the caterpillars have more black than red, winters will be harsher. If they have more red than black, winters will be on the milder side. There's also another tale that states if the end of the caterpillar is darker, the beginning of the winter will be severe and if the tail end is darker, the end of winter will be cold. Woolly Bears also have 13 segments, which can be attributed to the 13 weeks of winter.

Science proves these theories untrue, however. The amount of black on a Woolly Bear is indicative of its age, moisture levels of its habitat, feeding, and species. The size of the caterpillar is also attributed to the growing season. The bigger the caterpillar, the better the growing season, thus leading to a smaller red band.

http://www.woollyworm.com/history/

There's actually an Annual Woolly Bear festival in Vermillion, Ohio that dates back to 1973. WJW-TV's former Evening Meteorologist, Dick Goddard, founded the festival. It features a parade, Woolly Bear races, and an "official" analysis of the caterpillar and their prediction for the winter.