3 people, including infant, killed in Polk County crash

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Police reported that three people, including a 1-year-old infant, died from a wrong-way crash Saturday morning.

Police believe that 28-year-old Gustabo Salcedo entered Interstate 80 from the 142 interchange and was going westbound on the eastbound lane.

He crashed into a semi-truck operated by 59-year-old Jeffrey Richards. Salcedo, along with 24-year-old Diana Sanchez-Tello and the 1-year-old child, were killed from the crash.

The infant's name was withheld from the police. Richards was not injured from the incident.